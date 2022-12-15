Anderson County sheriff’s deputies buy gifts for 50 families

Deputies went shopping with dozens of families to make sure they have gifts under the tree this Christmas.
Deputies went shopping with dozens of families to make sure they have gifts under the tree this Christmas.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement officers who vow to protect and serve and in Anderson County are taking it a step further, making sure families have a merry Christmas.

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office shopped with 50 families for toys, food and clothing as part of Shop with the Sheriff. Some deputies donated their own money and time to make sure each child had a gift under the tree this year.

They also partnered with local stores to buy the gifts.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing.
Teen took 4-year-old boy out of car before carjacking, police say
Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say
Jalin Hyatt announced he will not be playing in the Orange Bowl so he can focus on the NFL Draft.
Tennessee star player focuses on NFL draft, opts out of Orange Bowl

Latest News

Catch Up Quick
Catch Up Quick
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says gusts increase, bringing wind chills back to East...
Winds increase behind all that rain, moving in colder air
Deputies went shopping with dozens of families to make sure they have gifts under the tree this...
Anderson County sheriff’s deputies buy gifts for 50 families
Donovan Smith
Endangered Child Alert reissued after teen ran from hospital