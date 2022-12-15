Anderson County sheriff’s deputies buy gifts for 50 families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement officers who vow to protect and serve and in Anderson County are taking it a step further, making sure families have a merry Christmas.

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office shopped with 50 families for toys, food and clothing as part of Shop with the Sheriff. Some deputies donated their own money and time to make sure each child had a gift under the tree this year.

They also partnered with local stores to buy the gifts.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.