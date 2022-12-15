Blount County middle schooler arrested for making violent threats, sheriff’s office says

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they had taken a middle schooler into custody after he allegedly made threats on social media.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. when deputies became aware of the threats. Afterwards, BCSO officials said they secured Eagleton College and Career Academy, the school the student attends. During the investigation, officials were able to learn the name of the student and take him into custody, officials said.

The student was not identified, but BCSO’s announcement did say he was 14 years old. The student was taken to the Blount County Juvenile Facility where he is set to be held until a hearing within three days.

Another student, this one 13, was cited for failing to report the threats, BCSO officials said.

“We take threats of this nature earnestly,” Sheriff James Berrong said. “Whether or not students make these threats of mass violence as a joke or with ill intention, we look at their actions the same either way and we will charge them accordingly. We must make these juveniles realize how serious these threats are, even if they never planned on taking action. I ask that any student who hears about possible threats of violence by other students to please report it immediately to a school official or the SRO. Our deputies will follow-up on all information.”

School officers also confirmed with the students’ parents that the children did not have access to weapons at home.

