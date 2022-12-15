Cold air arrives with gusty winds making it feel even colder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold air arrives tomorrow with gusty winds. Those winds will make it feel even colder throughout the next couple of days.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

While the evening is mostly clear, scattered clouds loop through tonight as colder air continues to move into our area. This also helps to create spotty snow showers in the higher elevations outlining the Valley. We’ll drop to around 35 degrees in the Valley by Friday morning, but the upper 20s to around 30 degrees in the higher

Friday’s high is around 45 degrees, and it’s a mostly sunny day. The gusts kick up to 25 to 30 mph making it feel closer to the mid to upper 30s throughout the afternoon. We’ll see a few clouds and stray mountaintop snow showers Friday night into early Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is back to mostly sunny, with a high of 42 degrees. The gusty winds will drop the feels like temperatures into the mid to upper 30s once again. Sunday is still on the cold side at 41 degrees, after a morning in the 20s, but the wind gusts back off.

We’ll see more clouds Monday, as conditions subtly change to tick up to the mid to upper 40s Tuesday to Wednesday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re monitoring a cold front to move in late next week. There will be a change to snow in the region, and “most likely” that will include our higher elevations as well, but we are watching that timing of rain changing to snow, with the colder air already in place. By Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, expect bitter cold air.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.