Here are some holiday events to Find Your Fun the weekend before Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are just a little bit over a week away from Christmas, so check out these holiday events to Find Your Fun this weekend!

Friday, December 16th:

On Friday, the city of Loudon is hosting Christmas in the Park. It’s from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Loudon Municipal Park. There will be food trucks, hayrides, games, and fun for the entire family. The kids will be able to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus to see some light displays.

This Friday and Saturday, Cruze Farms is hosting Christmas at Cruze. Christmas movies will play on the big screen in the parking lot of the Cruze Farm Pizza Barn and Ice Cream House. It starts at 7 p.m. and this week the movie is the Polar Express. The best part is, it’s free!

Saturday, December 17th:

You can also get in the holiday spirit with a half marathon or 5K run on Saturday. The Rock’in Santa Half Marathon and Sunshine 5K starts at 9 a.m. at Victor Ashe Park. The run benefits the sunshine ambassadors - enriching the lives of people with disabilities through dance. Along the route, there will be Christmas Rock-n-Roll music playing.

This weekend is your chance to honor those who have served our country. The annual Wreaths Across America event is Saturday at noon. You can volunteer at any veteran cemetery in East Tennessee and help place wreaths on hundreds of veteran headstones. In Knoxville, there are a few cemeteries you and your family can volunteer at. There is the Old East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery off of Lyons View Pike, the Knoxville National Cemetery off Tyson Street, and the New East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery off of East John Sevier Highway. You can click here to see a full list of cemeteries participating across East Tennessee.

