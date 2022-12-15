Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday.

The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will likely see an overall decline in 2023.

However, Tennessee’s economy is expected to grow slowly.

An economics professor at UT points to the state’s strong job growth. The report shows that the state has 108,000 more workers now compared to pre-pandemic.

Job growth happened in the manufacturing and service sectors.

While rapid growth is good for the economy, it has created a lot of competition in the housing market.

“If you look at the real estate market, there’s all this competition for housing,” Larry Kessler said, an economics research professor at the Boyd Center. “Housing prices have gone up, and it’s become unaffordable for some families and young adults. So, that’s been the biggest trade of so far.”

The overall report is good news for Tennessee. The current unemployment rate is near an all-time low of 3.5% and is expected to trend toward 4% next year. However, it’s still below the projected national average of 5.3% by the end of next year.

Governor Bill Lee made several stops in Knoxville on Thursday, including at the Department of Transportation.

While the state is growing quickly, the governor acknowledged that the infrastructure for highways and roads needs to improve to handle the extra people.

Lee spoke about his plans to expand highways, add toll lanes and increase pay for TDOT workers, all while not raising taxes or going into debt.

