Knoxville police looking for missing tombstone’s home

It’s common for the Knoxville Police Department to ask for public assistance in its work, but Thursday brought about a unique request.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s common for the Knoxville Police Department to ask for public assistance in its work, but Thursday brought about a unique request. Department officials took to Facebook to ask for help in finding the home of a missing tombstone.

Officers found the tombstone in May at 3515 N. Broadway. The name inscribed on it reads “Maw Tipton Spurgeon,” who was born on Jan. 2, 1896, and died on Nov. 3, 1941.

When the officers found the tombstone, there had been no reports of any missing. Officers also worked with the Property Management Unit, but cannot find out where Spurgeon was laid to rest.

“It is our hope to return this grave marker to a family member or the cemetery where Mae was buried,” officials said.

Now, the KPD is asking the public for help. Anyone with information should call 865-215-7219.

