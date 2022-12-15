Lane closures planned in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new plan to stop roadside parking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park is underway and aims to make visits to the park safe and enjoyable.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin implementing temporary, single-lane road closures at several locations this week for the installation of permanent roadside protection measures at busy park destinations to eliminate unsafe, damaging roadside parking.

Officials picked this time to visit because it’s less crowded.

The McArtors enjoyed lunch on Thursday in a Sugarlands Visitors Center parking lot that still had open spaces, which is not seen many other times of the year.

“We like the off time. My husband does not like a crowd, does not like to wait in line, does not like traffic,” said Denice McArtor, from Illinois.

Jeria Raines visits the park once a week and said this summer she had to do some walking to get from her car to the visitors center.

Over the past decade, in areas where parking is at a premium, visitors started parking on the sides of the road which the park service said created traffic hazards and an eye sore.

Traffic cones were placed to keep people from parking on the road, and now this winter they’re being replaced with permanent wood fences.

“It’s always fun no matter how busy it is or how slow it is,” said Raines.

Single-lane road closures are planned this winter in the most popular areas, and work has already started at Alum Cave Trail.

“I think that’s responsible because we’ve had a little bit of experience with this ourselves out in some of the parks out west. And literally you can get over your capacity,” said Kevin McArtor.

Motorists should expect single-lane, weekday road closures through March at any of the following locations: Newfound Gap Road near the Gatlinburg, Alum Cave and Chimney Tops trailheads; Little River Road near Laurel Falls trailhead; Cherokee Orchard Road; and Big Creek and Deep Creek picnic areas.

Roadside protection measures such as boulders, split-rail fencing and wooden bollards will be installed along these roadways as well as sections of Clingmans Dome Road and Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail.

The park service reminds visitors to plan ahead and have alternate hikes if parking spaces are full where they want to visit.

“It’s critical that we protect iconic park destinations from the unintended consequences associated with too many people trying to squeeze into the same places at the same time on the same days,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “Through this action, we’re helping ensure that people have the opportunity to safely visit in a manner that respects the country’s most visited national park.”

Along with new fences, GSMNP officials will also require visitors to pay to park.

