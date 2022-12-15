Monroe County makes changes after uptick in fatal car crashes

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2021, 13 people died in car crashes in Monroe County compared to 16 so far in 2022. It’s data that’s trending in the wrong direction, so the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have decided to make a change.

Moving forward, troopers and officers will be more focused and stationed on highways 68 and 411, which have presented the biggest dangers for drivers over the years according to Lieutenant Russell Smith.

The county is so large and rural that it presents a challenge to law enforcement.

“Currently, we have three assigned troopers here in Monroe County so it’s very difficult for us to get to the interstate all the way to Tellico Plains,” said Smith.

With this new strategy, law enforcement will show more presence in areas that have historically been where crashes happen to hopefully help people slow down. They also will be conducting more sobriety checks on those two major roads.

“This is going to give us a leg up on potentially where this is going to happen to put our troopers in the area where they’re going to have the greatest impact,” said THP spokesperson Clint McKissack.

According to the THP, this practice was done in Campbell County where they saw an immediate reduction of five fatal crashes.

