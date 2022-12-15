Second-half effort propels the Lady Vols past UCF, 99-64

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A sluggish first-half start by the Lady Vols was met with a statement third quarter that saw 34 points tallied. The effort all but closed the door on the UCF Knights as Tennessee cruised to a 99-64 victory in their six-game homestand finale.

Part of that 99-point victory featured points from all 14 active players pushing Tennessee to its longest winning streak of the season at three games.

Tennessee was led by senior Jordan Horston, who turned in 15 points and seven rebounds, pacing UT in scoring for the sixth time this season.

Freshman Justine Pissott was also in double figures, posting a career-high 14 points on 63 percent shooting from the floor.

Pissott after the game described how that performance gives her confidence. “I would say it builds it as much as I already have confidence. My teammates have given me a lot of confidence, and now it’s just going to keep going,” she said.

In the first half, there were seven lead changes and seven ties. At one point, UCF led for a span of more than five minutes. The Knights posted 17 points off second-chance tries.

After the game, Horston and Tess Darby said they have to find a way to make better in-game adjustments.

“We made adjustments when it was necessary, but we got to figure those out in the first quarter if we want to be successful down the road,” said Darby.

Horston quickly added, “And Coach Kellie, she got on us really, really hard if you didn’t know that. That’s why we have a different type of game plan coming out of halftime. So, it worked. We don’t want to start like that anymore. She lost her voice by the way.”

When Coach Kellie Harper took the podium she wittingly addressed those comments. “Well, Jordan (Horston) spilled the beans that I’m a little hoarse now. I was fine going into the game, but I was not fine coming out of halftime,” she said.

“Obviously, I’m proud of our team in getting this win. That’s a very physical basketball team that we played against today, and I thought they were the tougher, more aggressive team in the first half. They really challenged our team, and I thought we responded and came out in the second half,” Harper said. “Defensively, we were better on the boards. It was a night and day difference, so the challenge now is for our team to start better, and not to have those lapses. They want to. They understand, and I’m proud of them for rising to the occasion.”

Harper laughingly added context to what was said during halftime, “I gently told them that we had given up 12 offensive boards in the first half, and I didn’t think that was appropriate. We just challenged them to be better on the defensive end, to be tougher, to be more disciplined with their box-outs. I thought some of us missed shots in the first half that affected our defense, and you never want to see that. We challenged them to really lock in and win the game on the defensive end of the court.”

Now it’s on to California where the Lady Vols hit the road to take on No. 2 Stanford on Sunday at Maples Pavilion. Game time is set for 3 p.m. ET (noon PT), and the contest will be aired on ABC.

