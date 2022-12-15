‘Seriously, die’: Police say Vanderbilt doctor sent threats to wife


Robert Scott Frankenfield
Robert Scott Frankenfield(MNPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Vanderbilt University doctor was arrested after police say he sent threatening messages to his wife after a holiday party on Sunday.

Robert Scott Frankenfield, 48, was charged with assault and harassment, according to court records. Frankenfield is listed on a Vanderbilt University Medical Center website as a regional director of emergency medicine and assistant professor of clinical emergency medicine.

Police said they arrested Frankenfield after responding to a domestic disturbance call. Frankenfield’s wife told police an argument between the couple started after she told him she didn’t want to go to Broadway bars after a holiday party.

“The victim stated she said no (to) the defendant due to his current state of intoxication,” an arrest document said, so she drove home.

While she did, police say Frankenfield became angry, demanded his wife pick him up, and began sending her threatening text messages, which were shown to police.

“You’re a (expletive),” Frankenfield wrote in a text message, according to police. “(Expletives) have to pay. You had a chance. You choose (sic) violence.”

Police said Frankenfield continued to send text messages, berating his wife and demanding she pick him up.

“Last chance. Come get me. If you don’t, you and yours need to get far away from me,” Frankenfield wrote. “Come now or reap the ducking (sic) wrath. Call the cops. I’m coming.”

Police said Frankenfield’s wife begged him to take an Uber home. Frankenfield responded with 11 texts, according to police, without a response from his wife.

“This is not a game. I made it clear. You chose your side, and it is not mine. I will destroy anyone against me. That is a fact. You have chosen war. I hope you are prepared,” Frankenfield wrote, according to police. “Did you count the guns? Did you remember the one in the car? You have lost all rights to me. I am no longer your friend, your lover, or husband. You are the embarrassment. And I am done with you. Get the (expletive) out of my life. Once and for all.”

Police said he added: “Seriously, die.”

According to an arrest document, Frankenfield was charged due to the repetitive nature of the text messages and his “malicious intent to frighten, intimidate, or cause emotional distress” to his wife. She told police domestic issues occur frequently.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesman Craig Boerner said Frankenfield has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of court proceedings.

“We have no further comment on this personal matter,” the spokesman said. Frankenfield was released from custody after posting a $2,000 bond.

