Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say

Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for three suspects they say stole from an elderly woman.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for three suspects they say stole from an elderly woman.

The three allegedly went to the Kingston Pike TJ Maxx and stole a wallet from the woman while her purse was sitting in a shopping cart. The three then reportedly bought more than $4,500 Visa gift cards using the woman’s credit card from Sam’s Club.

Those with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers here.

