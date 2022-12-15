Teen charged with threats of mass violence, Cocke Co. sheriff says

A 13-year-old girl was charged after there were threats made on social media on Dec. 9.
(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County investigators arrested a teen on Friday after threats were made on social media.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Deputy School Resouce Officers began looking into the threats on Dec. 9.

On Friday, a 13-year-old girl was charged with threats of mass violence. The girl went before the juvenile court and was transported to a juvenile detention center.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

