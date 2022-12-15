Tennessee’s Darnell Wright declares for NFL draft, will still play in bowl

University of Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright declared his intention to enter his name into the NFL Draft Thursday.
Darnell Wright
Darnell Wright
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright declared his intention to enter his name into the NFL Draft Thursday. He will still, however, play in the Orange Bowl against Clemson.

“To all my teammates that helped me get to this point can’t thank y’all enough and to the fans that believed in us along the way I’m happy to say I left it better than I found it,” Wright said on social media.

He also released a statement thanking his coaches for the opportunities he had to play for Tennessee.

“This place and my teammates have given me so much,” he said, before signing off with “See you in Miami!”

