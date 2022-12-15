Winds increase behind all that rain, moving in colder air

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says gusts increase, bringing wind chills back to East Tennessee.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Dec. 15, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the cold front’s rain, we have some clearing today, but increasing wind gusts. We could see a couple of snow showers in our higher elevations the next couple of nights, but we all feel the colder air moving in.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is soaked, but it’s more puddles left for the morning commute as the last of the rain showers are moving out. Fog can impact your views on the roads, with temperatures still hovering around 50 degrees.

It’s a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy day, with more afternoon to evening clearing. Today’s high is around 53 degrees, with increasing winds out of the southwest 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 25 mph.

While the evening is mostly clear, scattered clouds loop through tonight as colder air continues to move into our area. This also helps to create spotty snow showers in the higher elevations outlining the Valley. We’ll drop to around 35 degrees in the Valley by Friday morning, but upper 20s to around 30 degrees in the higher elevations.

LOOKING AHEAD

Gusts kick up to 25 to 30 mph gusts at times Friday and Saturday, which means wind chills are back.

Friday’s high is around 45 degrees, and it’s a mostly sunny day. We’ll see a few clouds and stray mountaintop snow showers Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Saturday is back to mostly sunny, with a high of 42 degrees. Sunday is still on the cold side at 41 degrees, after a morning in the 20s, but the wind gusts back off.

We’ll see more clouds Monday, as conditions subtly change to tick up to the mid to upper 40s Tuesday to Wednesday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re monitoring a cold front to move in late next week. There will be a change to snow in the region, and “most likely” that will include our higher elevations as well, but we are watching that timing of rain changing to snow, with the colder air already in place.

