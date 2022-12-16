Bond set for man charged with assaulting juvenile over school bus incident

Sherman Price, 41, of Louisville, was arraigned on December 16, 2022 on charges of assault -...
Sherman Price, 41, of Louisville, was arraigned on December 16, 2022 on charges of assault - child abuse and strangulation involving a 12-year-old boy on December 14, 2022 .(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with abusing a 12-year-old over an incident that happened on a JCPS bus has been arraigned.

A not guilty plea was entered for Sherman Price, 41, of Louisville, on charges of assault - child abuse and strangulation.

On December 14, Price allegedly picked up the boy by the neck, strangled him and threw the child prior to hitting him with his fist.

Louisville Metro police said the attack was allegedly in reponse to an earlier incident on a school bus which happened between Price’s daughter and the boy.

A $5,000 surety bond was for set for Price with the provision that he be placed into the home carceration program if it’s posted. Price was ordered to have no contact with any JCPS facility or bus.

Price will be back in court on December 27.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Woman, 46, accused of living with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal death, deputies say
Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say
Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing.
Teen took 4-year-old boy out of car before carjacking, police say

Latest News

East Tennessee law enforcement agencies discuss "Use of Force" policies, as activists push for...
East Tenn. law enforcement agencies respond to “8 Can’t Wait” initiative
How to retire during a pandemic