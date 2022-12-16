Cincinnati Zoo’s Festival of Lights ranked best in the U.S.

The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights 2022 edition!
The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights 2022 edition!(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another year, another top ranking for the Cincinnati Zoo’s PNC Festival of Lights!

It’s the fifth consecutive year the zoo has taken home the #1 ranking for USA Today’s 10Best list of Best Zoo Lights in the country.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens also won in the Best Zoo category in USA Today’s summer 2022 10Best poll.

RELATED | All aboard! The Cincinnati Zoo unveils new train in time for the holidays

“This year marks the 40th anniversary of PNC Festival of Lights, so it’s especially meaningful for the event to be recognized as the best,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said.

“The secret to making the event magical year after year is to add some new things like a Fiona Nutcracker and keep the best of the best, like the Wild Lights Show on Swan Lake and the dazzling Rainbow Tunnel.”

The Festival of Lights runs now through Jan. 8. 

The last chance for a Santa visit in the new Santa’s Village experience is Dec. 23.

For more information visit www.cincinnatizoo.org.

The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights 2022 edition!
The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights 2022 edition!(Michelle Peters | Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens)
The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights 2022 edition!
The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights 2022 edition!(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens)
The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights 2022 edition!
The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights 2022 edition!(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens)
The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights 2022 edition!
The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights 2022 edition!(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens)
The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights 2022 edition!
The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights 2022 edition!(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human heart found at TDOT facility
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile
GSMNP Park Ranger
River rescue underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Javontez Spraggins helps deliver presents to East Tennessee foster children.
‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community
Jomo Berry
KPD searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say
Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say

Latest News

Vietnam Veteran walks in college graduation ceremony nearly 50 years later
Vietnam veteran walks in college graduation ceremony over 50 years later
KUB CEO visits customer
GSMNP Park Ranger
River rescue underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Javontez Spraggins helps deliver presents to East Tennessee foster children.
‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community
Clear start to Wednesday.
Cold air settles in for the weekend and the week ahead