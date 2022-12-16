Cold and blustery heading into the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get ready for plenty of sunshine as we head into the weekend, but that doesn’t mean we see warmer afternoons. Temperatures are going to remain some 10-15 degrees below average with the chance for a few mountain snow flurries. Drier weather is continuing into early next week before an Artic blast arrives in time for Christmas.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you have plans this evening get ready for a cold one as temperatures will continue to fall and we also have to factor in a wind chill. Winds will be blustery through the evening and into the overnight with gust close to 20 mph. Overnight we’ll cool down quickly with mostly clear skies as lows start out near freezing for Saturday morning.

Sunshine will make it feel warmer for Saturday afternoon with highs struggling to make it out of the lower 40s. You’ll need the jacket or coat as you head out with winds remaining gusty at times making it feel like the upper 30s at times. A few mountain top snow showers or flurries are possible to start the day with more sunshine and a few clouds around for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine continues for Sunday as well with temperatures being a tad cooler and closer to 40 degrees. Drier weather continues into next week, so those traveling early on look to be fine before the next system arrives by late week. A lot of questions surround the forecast for the second half of the week, but one thing is for sure and that’s colder temperatures are returning in time for Christmas.

We’ll keep a close watch on if any moisture returns with the chance of snow not out of the question heading into Thursday and Friday. For now it’s a wait and see as models get a better handle on the system.

Colder weather is settling in over the next week (WVLT)

