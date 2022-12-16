Commencement time in Tennessee: UT graduation ceremonies celebrate unique stories

Hundreds of University of Tennessee students will graduate on Friday.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, hundreds of University of Tennessee students will walk across the stage at the Thompson-Boling Arena into a new chapter of their lives.

Undergraduate and graduate ceremonies will be held on Friday to celebrate students’ success.

Many students’ successes created unique stories. For example, marine veteran Kevin Robinson will walk across the stage with a Bachelor’s degree in Global Supply Chain Management.

During his time at UT, Robinson has been a leader in many ways, including developing a new initiative called Coffee Connects.

“It’s basically just to force better community connections with faculty. More so it’s directed around professional development,” Robinson said.

The group has different amenities for all people with different backgrounds such as veterans.

Robinson said he is still weighing his future plans but has been accepted into an MBA program.

The undergraduate ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., and the graduation hooding ceremony is at 3 p.m. The ceremonies will be live-streamed.

For more information on parking and entry procedures, visit the University of Tennessee website.

