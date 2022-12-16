Crossville city looking to buy Village Inn motel, report says

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There is a new development in the ongoing saga between the City of Crossville and the Village Inn, a motel and low-income housing complex at the center of a modest city debacle.

The motel was shut down by the city over the summer, displacing residents who lived there full and part time. Shortly after the incident, a procedural error meant the motel was reopened and Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended.

Now, WVLT newspaper partner The Crossville Chronicle is reporting that the City Council voted in a special session on Dec. 13 to purchase the building and the land it sits on for $450,000. However, the city isn’t sure what they plan to do with it.

“Does the city have anything planned immediately for that property, Mayor?” council member Mike Turner asked at a special session Tuesday.

“I don’t believe we have,” Mayor R.J. Crawford responded. “I think the first step is to determine purchase.”

If the sale goes through, it will be the second time that around 130 residents were evacuated from their homes. “This’ll be two times people have been put out,” Turner said. “We’re all humans. I just feel bad about it.”

Turner told the Chronicle he hopes to work with the residents and local agencies to ensure they have a place to go.

“I definitely want to see us get others involved in making the correct moves in all of this,” council member Scot Shanks said. The city is scheduled to discuss homelessness during a Dec. 20 retreat at the Crossville Depot. Shanks added that he wants the public to get involved.

“I would like to hear from the public,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of people contact me, and it’s been pretty much — well, it’s been totally one-sided.”

The sale is set to close 60 days after the third reading and approval.

