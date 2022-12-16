‘Deeply a part of Zoo Knoxville’ | Iconic rhino euthanized after health fails

Zoo Knoxville officials are mourning the loss of the iconic white rhino, Polly.
Polly the Rhino euthanized at Knoxville Zoo
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville officials announced the passing of Polly, a Southern white rhinoceros.

Polly was euthanized Friday morning because of her failing health. The 54-year-old geriatric rhino was being treated for pain and mobility issues related to her old age, zoo officials said.

Her health began to rapidly deteriorate over the past few days, and her care team decided to euthanize her so she would not endure any more suffering.

“The Zoo has been here for 74 years, and Polly was here for 46 of those years,” said Phil Colclough, director of animal care, conservation, and education. “She is deeply a part of Zoo Knoxville. During her reproductive years, she helped make Knoxville one of the most successful breeding programs for Southern white rhinos in the country. Her offspring have gone on to ensure a future for this species. Polly was always an iconic ambassador raising awareness about the toll relentless poaching for illegal wildlife trafficking is taking on wild rhinos in Africa. She left a legacy to be proud of.”

Polly was one of the oldest rhinos in the U.S., officials said. She came to Zoo Knoxville in 1976 and gave birth to 10 calves over her lifetime.

Zoo officials reported all of her children have joined other herds and had progeny of their own.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Woman, 46, accused of living with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal death, deputies say
Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say
Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing.
Teen took 4-year-old boy out of car before carjacking, police say

Latest News

Scott Cummings
Oak Ridge parts ways with football coach Scott Cummings
Polly the Rhino
Mostly sunny skies for Saturday, but chilly
Cold and blustery heading into the weekend
Robert Crabtree and Amber Boyd were each arrested on December 14. 2022 during separate...
Shoplifters arrested during Shop With A Cop event