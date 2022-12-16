Family celebrates new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lillian and Rodney Whittington are looking forward to the future in a new house built for them in Knoxville by Habitat for Humanity.

The build is a partnership with the Bank of America to raise awareness about housing challenges in East Tennessee.

Lack of affordable options can leave people in low-paying jobs unable to live where they work. However, that won’t be the case for the Whittingtons.

“It means a whole lot to us, gives us a sense of security, sense of home - happy to be a homeowner, or soon to be homeowner,” Lillian Whittington said.

The Whittingtons attended budget classes and helped in the build before they received their keys. The family said they are excited to create a lifetime of memories.

