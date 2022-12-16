Family celebrates new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lillian and Rodney Whittington are looking forward to the future in a new house built for them in Knoxville by Habitat for Humanity.
The build is a partnership with the Bank of America to raise awareness about housing challenges in East Tennessee.
Lack of affordable options can leave people in low-paying jobs unable to live where they work. However, that won’t be the case for the Whittingtons.
“It means a whole lot to us, gives us a sense of security, sense of home - happy to be a homeowner, or soon to be homeowner,” Lillian Whittington said.
The Whittingtons attended budget classes and helped in the build before they received their keys. The family said they are excited to create a lifetime of memories.
