Fitz and the Tantrums to headline Orange Bowl halftime show

Multi-platinum band Fitz and the Tantrums will headline the halftime show at the Orange Bowl, bowl representatives announced Friday.
All Orange: Clemson clashes with Tennessee in Orange Bowl
All Orange: Clemson clashes with Tennessee in Orange Bowl(WMBF)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multi-platinum band Fitz and the Tantrums will headline the halftime show at the Orange Bowl, bowl representatives announced Friday.

Fitz and the Tantrums is known for hits like Pickin’ up the Pieces, More Than Just A Dream, All the Feels and their brand-new album Let Yourself Free. Arguably their most well-known song is “Handclap.”

Joining the band will be Chris Lane, who will headline the Orange Bowl Fan Fest. That will kick off at 3 p.m. on game day and be free to enter for anyone with a game ticket.

“We’re proud to continue our tradition of supporting college sports as the returning title sponsor of this year’s Capital One Orange Bowl, Capital One Halftime Show, and Capital One Orange Bowl Fan Fest.” said Byron Daub, Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One. “We’re excited to give our customers and college football fans alike the opportunity to experience the weekend’s events through the exclusive and unique access we offer.”

The matchup between Tennessee and Clemson is scheduled for Dec. 30.

