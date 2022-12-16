Former convicts get second chances thanks to Knoxville trucking company

TLD Logistics, a Knoxville truck driving company, is helping former convicts with a program called ‘Changing Lanes.’
By Richard Mason
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville trucking company, is giving a second chance to some inmates just released from Tennessee state prisons.

Jim Peters, the president at TLD Logistics, explains how its ‘Changing Lanes’ program is helping better the lives of former inmates.

“These are people that have made a mistake, and they’re people who are looking for a second chance,” Peters said.

The company works with the Tennessee Department of Correction to vet all potential candidates. All the inmates must have non-violent crimes to participate in the six-week truck driving program.

Kelly DeMoe, a candidate in the program, said driving for the company has allowed him to make a living that wouldn’t be available for people coming out of prison.

“It’s really surreal to be able to walk out and make the kind of money that you make,” DeMoe said.

You can apply for the Changing Lanes program by visiting its official website.

