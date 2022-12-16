Fugitive should considered armed and dangerous, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Knoxville Police Department officials asked the public for help in finding a fugitive.

KPD said they are searching for Jomo Berry, 44 of Cordova, on several outstanding felony warrants, including multiple attempted murder charges.

Those charges come from domestic-related shootings, according to KPD. On Thursday morning, Berry allegedly fired multiple shots at a man and a woman in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Adair Drive.

KPD officials said no one was injured, but two cars and the apartment building were hit by the gunfire.

Berry fled before officers arrived, according to KPD.

That night at around 11:30 p.m., Berry reportedly fired multiple shots at the same woman while she was driving on I-40 West.

KPD officials said the victim wasn’t hit and was able to take the Rutledge Pike exit to seek safety.

Before fleeing the area, Berry took the victim’s purse from her car, according to KPD officials.

KPD officials said a firearm was hidden inside the stolen purse then Berry fled the scene.

Anyone with information concerning Berry’s possible whereabouts is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

