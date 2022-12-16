Husband accused of killing, dismembering wife in their home

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A man in Pennsylvania has been arrested for the death of his wife who was reported missing nearly two months ago, according to District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

Elizabeth Capaldi’s daughter reported her mother missing Oct. 12. The 55-year-old woman lived with her husband, Stephen Capaldi, who last saw her Oct. 10 but never contacted police.

Elizabeth Capaldi’s purse, some clothing, personal items and $13,000 in cash were reported missing from the home, but her cellphone, iPad and vehicle were allegedly left at the home, according to the district attorney’s office.

Over the course of several weeks, the community held search parties and prayer vigils in hopes of finding Elizabeth Capaldi.

The district attorney said in a news release an investigation concluded Stephen Capaldi is accused of killing his wife, lying to investigators, destroying evidence and hiding her body.

According to authorities, Stephen Capaldi is accused of strangling his wife while she was sleeping and using a pillow to smother her.

Officials said they believe he then moved her body to the basement where he dismembered her and disposed of the remains before ever meeting with law enforcement.

Stephen Capaldi is charged with third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of crime, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, obstruction of law and abuse of a corpse.

He’s being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail.

