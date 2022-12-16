‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community

Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins helped Childhelp give Christmas presents to East Tennessee foster families.
By Carissa Simpson
Dec. 15, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins is giving back to the East Tennessee community.

Spraggins spent the day helping Childhelp, an advocacy agency, give Christmas presents to foster children and foster families in East Tennessee

As a protector on the field, Spraggins said it was important to him to make sure children are safe.

“Basically, I come from nothing. So, as much as I can do to help out the community that I’m in is nothing. So it’s really a blessing to be here,” Spraggins said.

The Christmas gifts were donated by different organizations in the community.

If you also want to show some Volunteer spirit, you can find more information about volunteering and donating on the Childhelp website.

