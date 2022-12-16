Knoxville Fire Department puts out overnight apartment fire
It happened at the Woodview Terrace Apartments early Friday morning.
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department put out an apartment fire in West Knoxville early Friday Morning.
According to a Tweet, it happened at the Terrace Apartments on Woodview Lane.
No other details were released about the fire, other than it was put out.
