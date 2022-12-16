Knoxville Fire Department puts out overnight apartment fire

It happened at the Woodview Terrace Apartments early Friday morning.
The fire happened early Friday morning
The fire happened early Friday morning(Knoxville Fire Department)
By William Dowling
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department put out an apartment fire in West Knoxville early Friday Morning.

According to a Tweet, it happened at the Terrace Apartments on Woodview Lane.

No other details were released about the fire, other than it was put out.

