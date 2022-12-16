Knoxville native does their part spreading Hanukkah cheer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The festival of lights is just around the corner. Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday, begins Sunday and doesn’t end until Dec. 26 at nightfall.

Hanukkah celebrates freedom and the rededication of the Jewish temple after it was taken back from the Greeks in the 2nd century BCE.

After years of oppression and forced restrictions on the Jewish religion and cultural practices, a small army of Jews called the Maccabees fought back and triumphed over the far larger Syrian-Greek military.

When they eventually reclaimed the Holy Temple of Jerusalem, there was only enough oil to keep the menorah lit for one day. Miraculously, that small bit of oil burned for eight whole days, producing even more oil.

The major tradition of Hanukkah is lighting a candle each night on a special menorah. This is the most special part of the holiday, which is why it’s referred to as the festival of lights.

Meredith Holtz grew up in Knoxville in the Jewish community. She remembers growing up everyone would have so many questions about this religious holiday.

Holtz and her mother would go around to schools or friends and share the right information about this holiday and its traditions.

This sparked her idea of creating an information mailbox to put in her neighborhood for kids and families to grab to educate themselves on Hanukkah and learn more about the Jewish community.

Holtz had help from her neighbor, Joshua Rosenburg, another member of the Jewish community who is new to the Knoxville area. Rosenburg’s wife is a local librarian, so they had the idea to put up a free box of books for people to grab and return for free.

They thought this would be the perfect spot for the Hanukkah information box.

“I’m proud to be Jewish, I’m proud that there’s a good Jewish community in Knoxville, and it’s nice to be able to share more information,” said Joshua Rosenburg. “I would say most of our neighborhood, like most of Knoxville, is not Jewish, but it’s nice to have a welcoming neighborhood where we can share about our religious holiday.”

Inside the goodie bags are instructions on how to play the game Dreidel, a Dreidel and Hanukkah Gelt.

A dreidel is a small four-sided spinning top with a Hebrew letter on each side, used in a children’s game traditionally played at the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Gelt refers to money given as presents during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. It is typically given to children and sometimes teachers, often in conjunction with the game of Dreidel.

Holtz also made a point to share this information on her Facebook page, so other members of the community who don’t live in her neighborhood can get the bags too.

On Monday she will be going to her children’s schools to bring Dreidels and spread information about Hanukkah.

Below is a compiled list of some other places around Knoxville where you can find more information or go to celebrate this Jewish holiday.

1. Pre Hanukkah- Hanukkah Pop up Shoppe- Shoppe Store stocked with all the Hanukkah essentials and plenty of fun Hanukkah items usually not found in Knoxville. This is open now through Dec. 23 located at 7148 Wellington Dr. Knoxville TN 37919.

2. First night of Hanukkah- Light up Knoxville- Community Glow in the dark Hanukkah party at the AJCC on Dec. 18 at five P.M.

3. First Day of Hanukkah- Hanukkah party at the Stanford Eisenberg Knoxville Jewish Day School for Special Friends and K-5 students. This will be on Dec. 19 at 12 P.M. at the KJDS located at 8042 Gleason Road.

4. Car Menorah Parade and Giant Menorah Lighting at World’s Fair Park. This event will be on Dec. 21 at five P.M. getting parade for parade4 KJDS 8042 Gleason Road, the 5:30 Parade leaves KJDS and drives through Knoxville heading to World’s Fair Park. Menorah lighting at world’s Fair Park is at 6:00 or 6:15 P.M.

