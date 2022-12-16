New business developments soon to hit downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hope Brothers building on Gay Street is undergoing major renovations as it plans to house a new boutique hotel, restaurant and bar named Hotel Cleo.

The Hope Brothers building was constructed in 1898. It was formerly used for a shoe store, a jewelry store, a bank and a bar.

Hotel Cleo will be an old-European style hotel with 16 rooms in total. Each room will be unique with different furniture and all be apartment-style rooms.

The building went up for sale last year, and the Ephant Group quickly jumped on the project.

The hotel development and property management firm Ephant Group has invested $120 million in real estate projects and acquired or managed more than 1,100 hotel rooms with many in East Tennessee, according to its website.

President of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said this project is going to help the city.

“We really exceeded our hotel/motel tax collection, so that’s all great things. That’s what future investors look at when they come to a destination and say, ‘Do I want to build a property there? Do I want to do something there?’ They’re looking at all of that. So, 2022 really paved the way for people to really look at Knoxville,” said Bumpas.

The Ephant Group plans to keep the historic feel with the outside brick but will offer a new modern look on the inside. This is something they believe Knoxville is missing and hope to start a trend for hotels to come to the area in the future.

The city has had a record year, and this new project is going to help people who live here as well as tourists, according to Bumpas.

”Tourism is such a great industry. It’s the number two industry in the state. So, anytime you’re adding to that inventory, and like I said we’re talking about boutique property so it’s not a ton of rooms that are being added, but anytime you can add a unique experience that helps all the hotels drive rate, that’s a great thing for Knoxville,” Bumpas said.

Hotel Cleo is just one of many hotels to come to downtown in the next few years. Bumpas hopes this will keep Knoxville on the rise and in the hot spot.

For anyone who visits Knoxville and stays at a hotel, the city collects hotel/motel taxes called occupancy tax. This helps pay for many things around the community in Knoxville.

“This 2022 calendar year was a year of records. We beat everything from occupancy to average daily rate which is how hotels charge your rate for when you stay,” Bumpas.

Hotel Cleo was scheduled to open n December but the grand opening has been pushed back to February.

