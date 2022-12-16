Oak Ridge parts ways with football coach Scott Cummings

Scott Cummings led the Wildcats to a 7-6 record and a state quarterfinal appearance in his only season with Oak Ridge.
Scott Cummings
Scott Cummings(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After just one season at Oak Ridge, Scott Cummings is out as the Wildcats’ head football coach.

Cummings came to Oak Ridge from Halls High School to replace legendary head coach Joe Gaddis, who retired after the 2021 season.

Gaddis led the Wildcats to the 2020 5A state championship game in 2020 and won the school’s last state title in 1991. Gaddis now serves as the school’s athletic director and is in charge of finding yet another one of his replacements.

According to a Tweet sent out by Cummings, the Oak Ridge administration informed Cummings that the district’s vision of the football program was headed in a different direction.

“To my players, I in no way want to leave you. I love you all very much. Once my guys always my guys. I was looking forward to our growth beginning after Christmas break. Please know I am still here or you,” Cummings wrote in a Tweet.

Cummings led the Wildcats to a 7-6 record and a state quarterfinal appearance in his only season with Oak Ridge.

