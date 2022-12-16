Review of Tennessee’s lethal injection protocol expected by end of 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee gave an update on the independent review of the Tennessee Department of Correction’s lethal injection protocol.

In May, Tennessee retained former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton to conduct the review after a man’s execution was delayed at the eleventh hour.

The report is now complete. Lee says the report will be released to the public by December 31.

After launching the investigation, Lee issued temporary reprieves for five executions scheduled to take place in 2022.

