Shoplifters arrested during Shop With A Cop event

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - There was a twist to the annual Shop With a Cop event by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Clark County FOP because the officers had to stop shopping and make arrests.

Approximately 50 officers, most of whom were in uniform, were taking part in the event Wednesday night at the Jeffersonville Meijer store in the 2700 block of Allison Lane.

Chief Deputy Scottie Maples of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the first arrest happened around 6:15 p.m. with Robert Crabtree was caught trying to steal items from the store. Thanks to the large number of officers present, Crabtree was arrested without incident.

About 45 minutes later, the officers were at the registers with the children to check out when they arrested Amber Boyd as she was trying to leave the store with items she hadn’t paid for.

Members of the Clark County Sheriff's Office and the Clark County FOP and the children who took part in the 2022 Shop With A Cop event on December 14, 2022. (Source: Chief Deputy Scottie Maples, Clark County Sheriff's Office)

“Unfortunately, during our event, two separate individuals decided to make poor decisions and were arrested,” Maples said, “we won’t let this deter us from continuing to provide for the children of Clark County. We will be back here again next year, and if someone makes the decision to steal again, we will arrest them.”

Maples said the arrests are not connected to each other. Both were booked into the Clark County Jail.

