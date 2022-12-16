Tennessee lawmakers to file recreational pot bill


FILE (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
FILE (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Sen. Heidi Campbell confirmed Friday she plans to cosponsor a cannabis legalization bill.

The bill, cosponsored by state Rep. Bob Freeman, would legalize cannabis for medicinal and recreational use, if it’s passed.

“We’re filing a full legalization bill,” Campbell said in an email Friday. “We are in the process of modifying our last bill and haven’t filed it yet.”

There have been several attempts to make cannabis, or marijuana, legal in Tennessee. It has failed in all previous attempts.

WSMV4 will continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human heart found at TDOT facility
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile
GSMNP Park Ranger
River rescue underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Javontez Spraggins helps deliver presents to East Tennessee foster children.
‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community
Jomo Berry
KPD searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say
Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say

Latest News

GSMNP Park Ranger
River rescue underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Javontez Spraggins helps deliver presents to East Tennessee foster children.
‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community
Clear start to Wednesday.
Cold air settles in for the weekend and the week ahead
Gabriel Bolas, CEO at Knoxville Utilities Board, visits a customer to get feedback about its...
KUB CEO visits customer for feedback on fiber internet service
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb.
DOJ: Two men planned attacks on law enforcement, FBI Knoxville office