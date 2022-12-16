Thousands of wreaths to be placed on veteran graves in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Wreaths Across America made a stop in Knoxville to prepare for a special ceremony.

A special police escort welcomed the organization that is dedicated to honoring and remembering veterans.

There are over 8,000 graves in the Knoxville National Cemetery alone, and a wreath will be placed on every single one. The ceremony will also include saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

“The mission for Wreaths Across America is remembering, honoring them, honoring their families, and teaching. So, teaching the younger generations so they understand what this is all about,” said Director of Transportation Joe Patterson.

There are two other veteran cemeteries in East Tennessee, and the graves will also receive a special wreath.

The wreath-laying ceremony is Saturday at the Knoxville National Cemetery at 12:00 p.m., and anyone is welcome to attend. For more information on location, parking instructions and more, visit the Wreaths Across America website.

