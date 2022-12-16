Trio of Red Rebels make it official

Noah Vaughn, Cal Grubbs and Calab Graham take part in a Maryville signing ceremony.
MARYVILLE RB
MARYVILLE RB(Rick Riusso)
By Rick Russo
Dec. 16, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Congratulations are in order for a trio of Maryville High School football standouts. The players took part in a signing ceremony Friday at the school gymnasium making official their commitment to the college institution of their choice.

Standout running back Noah Vaughn is headed to the University of Virginia. An All-State running back, called one of the best to ever wear a Maryville uniform by his head coach Derek Hunt, was a Titans Mr. Football finalist this year in Class-6A.

Offensive Lineman Cal Grubbs is headed to Liberty University. Grubbs is the Region-2-6A 5 Star Preps 2022 offensive lineman of the year. He is a two time All-State and three time All-Region player as well as All Blount County.

Congrats as well to defensive lineman Caleb Graham, who will attend the United State Military Academy at West Point. Graham was an All Region player in 6-A this season with 5-sacks and 110 tacles.

