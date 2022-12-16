Vietnam Veteran walks in college graduation ceremony nearly 50 years later

Ron Stephens, 76, missed his college graduation at the University of Tennessee after being drafted for the Vietnam War.
Vietnam Veteran graduating over 50 years later
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Navy Veteran Ron Stephens had no idea he would ever get the chance to walk across a graduation stage. Stephens said he was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War in 1968 before he ever had the chance.

However, that all changed on Friday during the University of Tennessee’s Fall Commencement.

“My junior year, I only took nine hours. And I got behind. Back then there was the draft, and so during the summer I was working and I got called in to have my physical. Of course I passed it with flying colors. And I asked the sergeant ‘how long before I go?’ And he said ‘well two weeks.’” shared Stephens.

Back then, Stephens shared that a family friend with the U.S Naval Reserve Base down on Alcoa highway helped him to get into the Navy reserve allowing him to go ahead and graduate but without a ceremony.

“I graduated in December, and I had to leave about two days before the ceremony, and I didn’t get to celebrate. So my wife has framed me here to come back, and I appreciate that very much,” said Stephens.

Stephens’ wife Lynn Turner, a two-time graduate of the University of Tennessee, said she’s been planning the surprise graduation for two months.

“It was kinda tricky ‘cause he can be a little difficult at times. I went in and ordered all of his gear. He needed his hat and his gown, and I hid things for a while. I just told him ‘I need you to take this Friday off, and we’re doing something special,’ and I said, ‘don’t ask me any questions,’” said Turner.

Stephens, who majored in accounting said he truly had no idea he would be walking in the graduation ceremony on Friday. However, he’s thankful he can finally say he got to do it, after regretting missing his ceremony 54 years ago.

The Navy Veteran said his degree was mailed to his parents’ house while he was serving in Vietnam, and he opened it once he got back home.

When asked how did it feel to walk with so many younger graduates, Stephens laughed and smiled, saying he has a grandson who should be graduating college in a few years.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Human heart found at TDOT facility
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Woman, 46, accused of living with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal death, deputies say
Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say
Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say

Latest News

Mostly sunny skies for Saturday, but chilly
Cold and blustery heading into the weekend
Ben tracks two big rounds of cold - and perhaps some snow falling
Ben tracks two big rounds of cold - and perhaps some snow falling
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb.
DOJ: Two men planned attacks on law enforcement, FBI Knoxville office
It is also suspected she owned and operated Mae’s Lunch Room, which is just a couple of miles...
Did you know Mae Tipton Spurgeon? | KPD found her headstone without a grave