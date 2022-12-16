Vietnam Veteran walks in college graduation ceremony nearly 50 years later

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Navy Veteran Ron Stephens had no idea he would ever get the chance to walk across a graduation stage. Stephens said he was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War in 1968 before he ever had the chance.

However, that all changed on Friday during the University of Tennessee’s Fall Commencement.

“My junior year, I only took nine hours. And I got behind. Back then there was the draft, and so during the summer I was working and I got called in to have my physical. Of course I passed it with flying colors. And I asked the sergeant ‘how long before I go?’ And he said ‘well two weeks.’” shared Stephens.

Back then, Stephens shared that a family friend with the U.S Naval Reserve Base down on Alcoa highway helped him to get into the Navy reserve allowing him to go ahead and graduate but without a ceremony.

“I graduated in December, and I had to leave about two days before the ceremony, and I didn’t get to celebrate. So my wife has framed me here to come back, and I appreciate that very much,” said Stephens.

Stephens’ wife Lynn Turner, a two-time graduate of the University of Tennessee, said she’s been planning the surprise graduation for two months.

“It was kinda tricky ‘cause he can be a little difficult at times. I went in and ordered all of his gear. He needed his hat and his gown, and I hid things for a while. I just told him ‘I need you to take this Friday off, and we’re doing something special,’ and I said, ‘don’t ask me any questions,’” said Turner.

Stephens, who majored in accounting said he truly had no idea he would be walking in the graduation ceremony on Friday. However, he’s thankful he can finally say he got to do it, after regretting missing his ceremony 54 years ago.

The Navy Veteran said his degree was mailed to his parents’ house while he was serving in Vietnam, and he opened it once he got back home.

When asked how did it feel to walk with so many younger graduates, Stephens laughed and smiled, saying he has a grandson who should be graduating college in a few years.

