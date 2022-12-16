Winds ushering in colder air, kicking off a chilly stretch

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says even colder Arctic air arrives just before Christmas, with some snow possible.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:42 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold air arrives with gusty winds, making it feel even colder for a couple of days. We’re tracking an Arctic blast next week, that can bring a change to some snow just ahead of Christmas.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning, stray snow showers are developing in the higher elevations, where clouds dipped into our area. The Valley drops to around 35 degrees, but the upper 20s to around 30 degrees in the higher elevations.

Friday’s high is only 45 degrees, and it’s a mostly sunny day. The gusts kick up to 20 to 30 mph, making it feel closer to the mid to upper 30s throughout the afternoon.

We’ll see a few clouds and stray mountaintop snow showers Friday night into early Saturday morning. We’ll drop to 31 degrees tonight, and again the wind chill continues.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is partly cloudy to mostly sunny at times, with a high of 42 degrees. The gusty winds drop the feels like temperatures into the mid to upper 30s once again.

Sunday is still on the cold side at 41 degrees, after a morning in the 20s, but the wind gusts back off.

We’ll see more clouds Monday, as conditions subtly change to tick up to the mid to upper 40s Tuesday to Wednesday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re monitoring a cold front to move in late next week. There will be a change to snow in the region, and “most likely” that will include our higher elevations as well, but it could include the Valley if the cold air timing is just right. By Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, expect bitter cold air.

