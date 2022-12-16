Would-be burglar shot, killed by homeowner in break-in attempt, police say

By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night.

According to police in Washington state, officers were called to a home regarding a burglary in progress at about 11:30 p.m.

KPTV reports a man had broken into a second-story window of the home. He was then confronted by the homeowner, who shot and killed him.

Officers said they found the suspect dead at the scene when they arrived at the home.

Police did not immediately identify the suspected burglar or the homeowner involved.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

