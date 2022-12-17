Benton County, Ark. detective dies in morning crash involving Wreaths Across America truck

Benton County Detective Newell. Courtesy Benton County Sheriff's Office
Benton County Detective Newell. Courtesy Benton County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas announced that a detective with the sheriff’s office died Saturday morning.

According to Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway, 51-year-old Detective Paul Daniel Newell died in a traffic crash while escorting the Wreath Across America procession in Bentonville.

According to NBC affiliate KNWA, Newell was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a Walmart truck for the Wreaths Across America event.

A crash report from the Arkansas State Police says Newell was in driving east in the center turn lane of Highway 71B when he hit a curb and lost control hitting the semi-truck.

Sheriff Holloway shared that Newell started at the sheriff’s office in the detention division. Then after graduating from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy, he went on to serve as a patrol deputy, sergeant, training sergeant, lieutenant, and a detective assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSMNP Park Ranger
Recovery effort underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Human heart found at TDOT facility
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile
Javontez Spraggins helps deliver presents to East Tennessee foster children.
‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community
Jomo Berry
KPD searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Scott Cummings
Oak Ridge parts ways with football coach Scott Cummings

Latest News

Temperatures a little colder Sunday afternoon
Colder for Sunday with plenty of sunshine
Colder air is rushing in as we head into Christmas
Colder for Sunday with plenty of sunshine
Cameron Delgado
Silver Alert issued for missing 25-year-old Murfreesboro man
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found
Puppies at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak