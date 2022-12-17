Cold air settles in for the weekend and the week ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! Welcome to Saturday and the cold air that’s settled in for the weekend. Temperatures today will struggle to get out of the 30s in many locations.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The winds have kept the frost from forming this morning, but what we do have is a very cold start to Saturday. It feels like 30 in Knoxville, but 24 in Crossville just before sunrise.

Highs on Saturday will be near 42 in Knoxville to 38 in Crossville.

We stay dry through the weekend with just a few passing clouds. What we do have for Saturday are gusty winds up to 20 mph at times. This will make it feel like we’re still in the 30s.

Tonight, we’ll have a few passing clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 20s to start Sunday. Sunday will be a lot calmer in terms of wind.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine continues for Sunday as well with temperatures being a tad cooler and closer to 40 degrees. Drier weather continues into next week, so those traveling early on look to be fine before the next system arrives by late week. A lot of questions surround the forecast for the second half of the week, but one thing is for sure and that’s colder temperatures are returning in time for Christmas.

We’ll keep a close watch on if any moisture returns with the chance of snow not out of the question heading into Thursday and Friday. For now it’s a wait and see as models get a better handle on the system.

