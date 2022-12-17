Colder for Sunday with plenty of sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re getting a taste of colder weather this weekend with another day well-below average heading into Sunday. Warmer weather will be slowly building heading into early next week, but then a big Artic blast arrives just in time for Christmas with a chance of some wintry weather.

WHAT TO EXPECT

You’ll need the heavy coat if you plan on being out late tonight and into Sunday morning as temperatures will be falling quickly. Many areas are waking up in the middle to upper 20s Sunday morning with lighter winds thankfully. Sunshine will be abundant during the afternoon, but we see little movement with temperatures for the afternoon.

Sunday’s high will be in the upper 30s to near 40, which will be running around 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Thankfully the weather will be calm and nice to enjoy just make sure to bundle up. Our quiet weather pattern is here to stay for a few days as much of next week starts off quiet with temperatures slowly warming through the middle of next week.

LOOKING AHEAD

If you thought this weekend was cold, unfortunately the weekend for Christmas looks even colder as we see the coldest temperatures in months arriving just in time for the holidays. The big question is do we see moisture arriving with the colder weather bringing the chance for wintery weather. The answer at the moment is that there are signs of moisture returning with a front on Thursday in the form of rain.

Colder air will spill in quickly transitioning some of the rain into snow before it wraps up into Friday. Right now it’s too early for totals, but the chance is there. Stayed tuned to the WVLT First Alert Weather Team as we track the latest on the system.

Staying below average all the way through next week (WVLT)

