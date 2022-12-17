Dog shot multiple times gets adopted through SPCA

Hope was adopted on Thursday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A dog, who was shot multiple times, was adopted on Thursday, according to SPCA Cincinnati.

Hope is a three-year-old female shepherd mix who also lost an eye.

A local couple adopted the dog through SPCA Cincinnati’s pet adoption partnership with TQL Logistics.

TQL partnered with SPCA Cincinnati to create one free dog adoption every day for all of 2022.

SCPA will then pick a winner every morning and provide an appointment.

Those who would like to enter can do so online.

