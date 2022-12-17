FBI joins search for missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl

The parents of the child, identified by police as Madalina Cojocari, reported her missing to...
The parents of the child, identified by police as Madalina Cojocari, reported her missing to her school's resource officer.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina are looking for a child who has been missing since the day before Thanksgiving.

According to the Cornelius Police Department, officers began investigating a missing person’s report for a juvenile on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The parents of the child, identified by police as Madalina Cojocari, reported her missing to her school.

Police said the child was last seen at home on the evening of Nov. 23. She has not been seen since.

The 11-year-old weighs approximately 90 pounds, according to police. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes and a white shirt with a jacket.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has since joined the search, Cornelius police said.

Anyone with information regarding the girl’s location can contact Cornelius police at 704-892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

