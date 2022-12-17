Firefighter injured responding to Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting a Knoxville apartment fire.

At 11:00 a.m., Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm, according to a KFD media release.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke on the third floor of the A building, which led to the discovery of a fire.

KFD officials said crews were able to quickly enter the apartment and extinguish the flames in the bedroom.

A KFD firefighter was evaluated for a minor injury, the release stated.

The resident of the apartment wasn’t home at the time of the fire. The apartment sustained moderate fire and smoke damage while surrounding apartments were affected by water damage.

