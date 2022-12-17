Former Cumberland Co. Waste Director convicted of civil rights violations

Michael Harvel
Michael Harvel(WBIR)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Cumberland County Solid Waste Director has been convicted of nine counts of civil rights violations, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Michael Harvel, 61, was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday after an eight-day trial.

Harvel’s civil rights violations included kidnapping and sexually assaulting women that he supervised. During the trial, the 13 women testified about Harvel’s abuse.

Harvel was initially indicted in July 2021, but an indictment returned in November 2021 charged him with additional civil rights violations which occurred between 2014 and 2018.

According to the USAO, Harvel’s former duties as director included supervising workers who were serving their court-ordered community service time or who worked as paid employees. Among those workers included dozens of women who were recovering drug addicts, convicted felons, and poor, single moms.

“The defendant raped and assaulted women who were in extremely vulnerable positions,” said U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin. “Those in positions of authority cannot abuse their positions with impunity, and we look forward to seeking a prison sentence for Mr. Harvel that reflects the seriousness of this offense.”

Harvel was found guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and committing aggravated sexual abuse against women whom he supervised. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A sentencing date for Harvel has not yet been set by the court.

In a separate civil action that took place in 2021, the Department of Justice settled a sexual harassment lawsuit against Cumberland County for $1.1 million. The lawsuit claimed that Cumberland County did not prevent Harvel from sexually harassing the women he supervised.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSMNP Park Ranger
Recovery effort underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Javontez Spraggins helps deliver presents to East Tennessee foster children.
‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community
The victim told WSMV the woman stole a package off her porch shortly after it was delivered.
Ring doorbell captures woman steal package off Nashville porch
Lenoir City man brings community together with annual Christmas light show
61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show
Human heart found at TDOT facility
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile

Latest News

Still feeling cold
Chilly air continues this afternoon, tracking much colder air late week
Shirley Hall has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely.
New Tazewell woman at center of Silver Alert found safe
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found
Puppies at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak
GSMNP Park Ranger
Recovery effort underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park