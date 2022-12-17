KUB CEO visits customer for feedback on fiber internet service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Amie Cohorst, a customer of Knoxville Utilities Board’s new fiber high-speed internet service, got a surprise visit from the CEO of the utility company to get feedback on how the service is helping her.

“In terms of the internet, it’s just faster. It’s just more convenient. We’re in a world that moves so quickly,” Cohorst said.

The entire project will cost $400 million over the next seven years, according to KUB’s Chief Technology Officer Jamie Davis.

KUB fiber internet is available to nearly 10,000 customers in East Knoxville and will be available to approximately 25,000 residential and business customers at the end of 2023.

“The one thing that surprised me more than anything is that folks want it,” Bolas said.

The service will expand to areas in Northwest Knoxville. Three different fiber high-speed internet packages are available for customers ranging from $65 to $300 per month.

“It is the world’s fastest internet too, so we are very excited about that,” Bolas said.

You can learn more about KUB’s fiber high-speed internet on its official website.

