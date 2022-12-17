Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society asked for the public’s help after they had a litter of puppies test positive for the parvovirus.

The shelter has been closed since Thursday following positive tests for the virus. On Saturday, more puppies started to show symptoms.

“We need help,” officials said in a Facebook post.

MHHS officials said all of their puppies are still alive, but they have several needing treatment and testing.

Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious disease that can spread among all dogs, but unvaccinated dogs and puppies under four months are at the most risk. The virus affects dogs’ gastrointestinal tracts and can be spread through direct contact or contact with contaminated feces, environments or people, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Side effects include lethargy, loss of appetite, abdominal pain and bloating, fever or low body temperature, vomiting, and severe, often bloody, diarrhea, the AVMA said.

Monetary donations are needed to help cover the cost of testing and treatment. Additionally, the shelter asked for newspapers or white paper. The Amazon wishlist for the shelter can be found here.

We need help. This is the face of one of the sweet puppies we are currently treating for parvo. So far we have not lost... Posted by Morristown Hamblen Humane Society on Saturday, December 17, 2022

