Ring doorbell captures woman steal package off Nashville porch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Home Ring camera footage captures a porch pirate taking a package from the front door of Kayleigh Collins steps.

Collins says she’d been anticipating a package all week and became worried when she received it, so she checked her home surveillance camera.

“So, I go on, and I track it and it says it was delivered two days ago. I’m like, ‘oh gosh,’” Collins said. “Two days later, who knows where it could be?”

That package made it to her home but not for long.

“So, I pull it up, and I actually see it getting dropped off, and I’m like okay it didn’t go to the wrong spot. It was here,” Collins said. “Then, two minutes later, according to the time stamp, I see a car pull up and this lady just walks out so just nonchalant, comfortable, walks up to my door and takes my package and drives off.”

Collins posted this video on two neighborhood apps. Collins says several neighbors responded stating that they’ve seen this woman before, and they’ve had missing packages recently as well.

“Immediately I had people comment on it and say this looks like the lady that stole a package from me two days ago,” she said.

Just this week, a WSMV 4 viewer sent us a video of a porch pirate in the Edgehill Community. The video shows the person from the street walking up onto the porch and taking a package. We’re told it was a sentimental gift from a family member abroad.

“I work hard for my stuff and this person is out here just taking something from someone,” Collins said. " I feel violated actually.”

WSMV’s Danielle Jackson checked with Metro police to see how they keep up with the number of porch pirates. MNPD says this crime falls under the broad spectrum of theft and they haven’t made any recent arrests of thieves stealing from porches.

Last year, state leaders passed a law that upgraded the penalty for stealing mail or packages to a felony.

“I want them to see this lady and say something,” Collins said. She now filed a police report.

While she doesn’t know if this woman will be caught, she’s hoping someone recognizes her. In the meantime, she’s planning to use a different avenue to retrieve her packages.

“Obviously, this lady has not stopped, and I don’t know if she will,” she said. “So going forward, I’m going to go pick it up at a FedEx location or UPS location.”

