Silver Alert issued for missing 25-year-old Murfreesboro man

Cameron Delgado, 25, has a medical condition that may make it difficult to get home safely.
Cameron Delgado
Cameron Delgado(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Murfreesboro man.

Cameron Delgado, 25, has a medical condition that may make it difficult to get home safely.

He was last seen wearing a green Carhartt sweatshirt, tan cargo pants, brown boots and glasses.

Delgado is 5′9″ with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Delgado or knows where he might be is urged to the Murfreesboro Police Dept at 615-893-1311 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSMNP Park Ranger
Recovery effort underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Human heart found at TDOT facility
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile
Javontez Spraggins helps deliver presents to East Tennessee foster children.
‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community
Jomo Berry
KPD searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Scott Cummings
Oak Ridge parts ways with football coach Scott Cummings

Latest News

Temperatures a little colder Sunday afternoon
Colder for Sunday with plenty of sunshine
Colder air is rushing in as we head into Christmas
Colder for Sunday with plenty of sunshine
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found
Puppies at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak