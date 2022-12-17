Silver Alert issued for missing 25-year-old Murfreesboro man
Cameron Delgado, 25, has a medical condition that may make it difficult to get home safely.
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Murfreesboro man.
He was last seen wearing a green Carhartt sweatshirt, tan cargo pants, brown boots and glasses.
Delgado is 5′9″ with red hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees Delgado or knows where he might be is urged to the Murfreesboro Police Dept at 615-893-1311 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
