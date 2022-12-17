Silver Alert issued for missing 25-year-old Murfreesboro man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Murfreesboro man.

Cameron Delgado, 25, has a medical condition that may make it difficult to get home safely.

He was last seen wearing a green Carhartt sweatshirt, tan cargo pants, brown boots and glasses.

Delgado is 5′9″ with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Delgado or knows where he might be is urged to the Murfreesboro Police Dept at 615-893-1311 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

A #TNSilverAlert has been issued on behalf of Murfreesboro Police Dept for 25 y/o Cameron Delgado.



He is 5’9”, weighs 208 lbs, has red hair, blue eyes.



He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.



Pls call 615-893-1311 w/info. pic.twitter.com/i0VbvSj2Nv — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.