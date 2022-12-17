TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced the success of a multi-agency operation dedicated to finding at-risk and missing children in Knox County.

Operation Not Forgotten identified at-risk children throughout Knox County and the surrounding area.

Certain criteria, such as having a history of being a chronic runaway or being a previous victim of human trafficking, were used to determine if a child was at risk.

Over a two-day period, representatives from the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, TBI Criminal Investigation Unit, Department of Children’s Services, Knoxville Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office worked to speak with 24 at-risk children to determine their safety.

The goal of the operation was to remove the children from any situation in which they may be exploited and provide them with services and contacts that would ensure they have access to a safe environment, according to a TBI media release.

Of the 24 children identified, only 12 children were located.

“In the coming weeks, agencies will continue the efforts to locate those at-risk children who were not found during the operation and continue contact with those who were recovered,” officials said.

The McNabb Center, Grow Free Tennessee and Florence Crittenton Agency assisted in the operation.

