TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found

Operation Not Forgotten identified at-risk children in Knox County.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced the success of a multi-agency operation dedicated to finding at-risk and missing children in Knox County.

Operation Not Forgotten identified at-risk children throughout Knox County and the surrounding area.

Certain criteria, such as having a history of being a chronic runaway or being a previous victim of human trafficking, were used to determine if a child was at risk.

Over a two-day period, representatives from the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, TBI Criminal Investigation Unit, Department of Children’s Services, Knoxville Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office worked to speak with 24 at-risk children to determine their safety.

The goal of the operation was to remove the children from any situation in which they may be exploited and provide them with services and contacts that would ensure they have access to a safe environment, according to a TBI media release.

Of the 24 children identified, only 12 children were located.

“In the coming weeks, agencies will continue the efforts to locate those at-risk children who were not found during the operation and continue contact with those who were recovered,” officials said.

The McNabb Center, Grow Free Tennessee and Florence Crittenton Agency assisted in the operation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSMNP Park Ranger
Recovery effort underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Human heart found at TDOT facility
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile
Javontez Spraggins helps deliver presents to East Tennessee foster children.
‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community
Jomo Berry
KPD searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say
Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say

Latest News

Puppies at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak
Joe Milton
WATCH: No. 6 Vols prep for Orange Bowl vs. Clemson
Knoxville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Saturday morning.
Firefighter injured responding to Knoxville apartment fire
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the...
Tennessee will play in this New Year’s Six bowl game